SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Gregory McKinney, 56, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $105 fine.
Coby Joseph Rader, 20, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer Jill Presser, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Keith S. Lawrence, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jacob D. Hemsworth, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Paul W. Morrow, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Judith A. Drees, 59, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Carla A. Fullenkamp, 65, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Wayne A. Doyle, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zachary J. Frohna, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Brandon Lee Bradley, 22, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Lee Bowen, 53, of Muskegon Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alyssa F. Epley, 18, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Sarah Beth Eason, 31, of Martinsville, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Keith A. Burch, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Zachary Thomas Shipman, 37, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Clayton Allen Wagner, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Zacheary Robert Ritter, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Elizabeth S. Kirby, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Joshua S. Wriston, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Destiny C. Ostermyer, 25, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Amy A. Miller, 47, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Tamara S. Patrick, 57, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Eli A. Burnside, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Bryan Huffman, 35, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and operation of low speed, under-speed, or utility vehicle, or a mini truck, latter charge dismissed, $213 fine.
Harleigh Nicole Ludwig Clark, 18, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Jana Lyn Schnippel, 42, of Botkins, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Jami McKinnon, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.
Davonah Faye Knight, 48, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $261 fine.
Crystal Martin Pintos, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Mark Anthony Hall, 34, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension, seat belt violation and contempt, $155 fine.
Aushele Sarver, 28, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Donovan Charles Lensman, 26, of Anna, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, $211 fine.
Jesse Neal, 41, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Amie J. Baker, 41, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Levi Grandstaff, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Danielle Renee Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Cynthia Lynn Swaney, 66, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Dylan Erter, 20, of Degraff, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Kody Blake Edwards, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Brandon M. Schlegel, 27, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Travis W. Brown, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.
Daija Marie Martinez, 22, of Anna, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.
Robert W. Wathen, 22, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to display plate and contempt, $180 fine.
Sterling Lee Freeman, 59, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $138 fine.
April A. Hecht, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, latter charge dismissed, $278 fine.
Harold D. Smith, 45, of Pleasant Plain, was charged with rules driving marked lanes, $130 fine.
Timothy Rainer, 44, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Marlisa Leeanne Outram, 22, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell