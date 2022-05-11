SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Gregory McKinney, 56, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $105 fine.

Coby Joseph Rader, 20, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer Jill Presser, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Keith S. Lawrence, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob D. Hemsworth, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Paul W. Morrow, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Judith A. Drees, 59, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Carla A. Fullenkamp, 65, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wayne A. Doyle, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary J. Frohna, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Brandon Lee Bradley, 22, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Lee Bowen, 53, of Muskegon Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alyssa F. Epley, 18, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Sarah Beth Eason, 31, of Martinsville, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Keith A. Burch, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Zachary Thomas Shipman, 37, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Clayton Allen Wagner, 24, of Jackson Center, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Zacheary Robert Ritter, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Elizabeth S. Kirby, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Joshua S. Wriston, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Destiny C. Ostermyer, 25, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Amy A. Miller, 47, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tamara S. Patrick, 57, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Eli A. Burnside, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Bryan Huffman, 35, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and operation of low speed, under-speed, or utility vehicle, or a mini truck, latter charge dismissed, $213 fine.

Harleigh Nicole Ludwig Clark, 18, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jana Lyn Schnippel, 42, of Botkins, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Jami McKinnon, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $188 fine.

Davonah Faye Knight, 48, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $261 fine.

Crystal Martin Pintos, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Mark Anthony Hall, 34, of Springfield, was charged with driving under suspension, seat belt violation and contempt, $155 fine.

Aushele Sarver, 28, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Donovan Charles Lensman, 26, of Anna, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, $211 fine.

Jesse Neal, 41, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Amie J. Baker, 41, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Levi Grandstaff, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Danielle Renee Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Cynthia Lynn Swaney, 66, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Dylan Erter, 20, of Degraff, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Kody Blake Edwards, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brandon M. Schlegel, 27, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Travis W. Brown, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Daija Marie Martinez, 22, of Anna, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.

Robert W. Wathen, 22, of Covington, Kentucky, was charged with driving under suspension, failure to display plate and contempt, $180 fine.

Sterling Lee Freeman, 59, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $138 fine.

April A. Hecht, 37, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, latter charge dismissed, $278 fine.

Harold D. Smith, 45, of Pleasant Plain, was charged with rules driving marked lanes, $130 fine.

Timothy Rainer, 44, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Marlisa Leeanne Outram, 22, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

