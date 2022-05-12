125 Years

May 12, 1897

The barn at the Methodist parsonage at Anna was entirely destroyed by fire about midnight last night. Some of the contents, including a horse, carriage and harness were saved. Origin of the fire is not known. Had it not been for the promptness of the Anna Volunteer fire department, the blaze might have spread to adjoining buildings and been much more serious.

100 Years

May 12, 1922

At a meeting of the Shelby County Bar association yesterday afternoon Judge J.D. Barnes was endorsed for re-election as common pleas judge for Shelby county. The resolution was presented by A.J. Hess and seconded by Judge H.H. Needles. His name will be placed on the nonpartisan ballot by petition.

———

Hugh Bingham has announced that he will be a candidate for the Republican nomination as prosecuting attorney at the primary election in August. He was the Republican nominee for the office two years ago.

75 Years

May 12, 1947

One hundred and thirty-five seniors at Sidney High school are candidates for graduation on June 5, with 33 Holy Angels seniors receiving their diplomas on June 8, heads of the respective schools announced today. Dr. Gaston Foote, pastor of the Grace Methodist Church, Dayton, will deliver the commencement address at Sidney High.

———

Miss Margaret Quinlisk, of Sidney and Chillicothe, was elected president, and Mrs. Roscoe Bowman, of Sidney, was elected secretary of the Ohio State Circle, Daughters of Isabella, when the annual convention was held this past weekend in Zanesville.

———

Howard Goffena is once again associated as a partner in the Smoke House, North Main avenue, assuming a partnership today with his brother-in-law, Robert Smith. Goffena is returning to a business with which he was associated for a number of years before disposing of his interest a year ago.

50 Years

May 12, 1972

The Ohio Department convention for the Daughters of Union Veterans was announced for June 11-13 in Cleveland. The delegates named by the Sidney group are Mrs. Perry Partington and Miss Wilda McDaniel.

The announcement was made when the DUV and Past President’s Club held a session with Mrs. Partington.

———

Members of the Sidney Optimists Club were treated to a double-barreled program at their noon meeting at Burk’s Banquet House on Tuesday. The winners of the Optimist-sponsored Girls Oratorical Contest presented their winning talks.

Speakers were: Julie L. Raterman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George N. Raterman, first place winner; Lucinda Koogler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Koogler, second place; and Debbie Vance, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Vance.

25 Years

May 12, 1997

MINSTER – A Minster High School graduate student and a teacher brought home honors from the Business Professionals of America national conference in Orlando, Fla.

Denise Wyen, 18 a MHS senior, placed second in the national in the Cost Accounting competition.

Marline Springer, a Celina resident who currently is a student teacher at MHS, placed top in the nation in the Application/Interview A event, and in the top 10 in Economic Awareness and Business Knowledge Skills.

Wyen competed in the secondary school student competition, while Springer was up against others in post-secondary events.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

