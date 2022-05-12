125 Years

May 10, 1897

The board of education met last night and elected teachers for the next school year. J.C. Kaufman was named high school principal at $1,000 per year; Eva Ailes, principal at First ward, $45 per month, Ida Hall, Second ward principal, $40 per month; Mattie Brown, Third ward, $60; Prof Byron Price, special teacher of music, $75 per month.

———

The board of trustees at its meeting last night passed a resolution doing away with the sliding scale of prices for water and fixed a uniform price of 10 cents per 1,000 gallons.

———

The ordinance repealing the prohibition ordinance in Bellefontaine went into effect yesterday and nine saloons were opened.

100 Years

May 10, 1922

A big twin-engine 680 horsepower airplane, from the Army field in Dayton was compelled to descend east of the city on the Ed Henke farm on account of the storm last evening. The plane, which was returning to Dayton from Detroit, had one wing damaged in landing. The wing was repaired this morning and the plane returned to Dayton.

———

Bids for work on the proposed improvement of several Shelby county roads were announced today in Columbus. Involved are: the Sidney-Bellefontaine road from the North street Miami river bridge, 2.27 miles north; the Versailles-Sidney road for 2.04 miles west of the city, and the Dixie highway within the village limits of Anna and Botkins. F.E. Milligan and John Frantz of Sidney were among the bidders. There has been no decisions on the contracts.

75 Years

May 10, 1947

The southwestern quarter of Shelby county was without electrical power and lights for about two hours last night after a Taylorcraft plane piloted by Wilbur Slonkosky, 120 Mulberry street, clipped the power lines at the Sidney airport on the Hardin road as he was coming in for a landing shortly after 6 p.m. Slonkosky was able to land the plane without serious damage.

———

Formation of the Cartwright Distributor Co. at Jackson Center was announced today by the secretary of state with the filing of incorporation papers by C. Elder Duff, Frank Baughman, and H.A. Cartwright. The new concept will engage in the manufacture and distribution of a new type of hot tar applicators for use in road work.

50 Years

May 10, 1972

When next season’s Shelby County cage Activity begins to unfold, Eddie Smith will be rooting for Fairlawn from the stands, instead of driving them in his familiar role as coach.

The well-known and popular Smith submitted his resignation as head cage coach the other evening and this formality was regretfully recognized and accepted by the Fairlawn board of education.

———

FORT LORAMIE – Frank Schafer will serve as president for the Fort Loramie Slo-Pitch during the new campaign. Schafer will be assisted by Jim Ernst as secretary and treasurer, with Rick Wendeln, official scorekeeper and Larry Hoehne, grounds keeper.

25 Years

May 10, 1997

Sidney High School art teacher Ardiss Luce received the State Excellence in Art award at a recognition ceremony held in Columbus recently.

Only 20 teachers in Ohio received the honor. The award is presented to the art teachers of the students who were selected as the top 25 artists in the 1997 Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. This is the third time since 1990 that Luce has received this award.

Luce received the award this year for instructing Sidney High School senior Paulo Winterstein. Winterstein’s black-and-white fabric silk-screen art was selected from over 10,700 pieces of art as one of the top 25 works.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

