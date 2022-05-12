125 Years

May 11, 1897

County auditors along the line of the Big Four railroad met in Cincinnati this week and appraises the property of the railroad. It was appraised as follows: main track, $11,500 per mile; side track, $2,000 per mile; rolling stock, $1,750 per mile; machinery, tools, etc., $100 per mile. Buildings in this county were appraised at $1,835. Total value of property in this county will amount to about $317,000 and total taxes about $5,700.

———

Shelby county has not had a candidate on the state ticket for 21 years. This is part of the basis for the grassroots move now underway to nominate James E. Wray for attorney general on the Democratic ticket.

100 Years

May 11, 1922

The safe in the office of the Huffman Motor Car Co., the Ford agency, at the corner of Walnut avenue and Water street, was blown open between 2 and 3 o’clock Sunday morning. However, the burglar or burglars were apparently frightened away before they could get their booty together by the timely arrival of Merchant Policeman W.E. Shinn on one of his inspection tours.

———

Officials of the Western Ohio railroad are making arrangements to move the waiting room and ticket office in this city from its present location on West Court street to the I.M. Apple implement building on North Main avenue. It is reported the office is being moved because the freight house is to be moved to the Apple building in the near future. The proposal has drawn much adverse criticism.

75 Years

May 11, 1947

The weather bureau predicted killing frosts over most of Ohio tonight as the entire state shivered in unseasonal below-freezing temperatures. Cold winds from the northwest were bringing a belated touch of winter to the state.

———

Formal opening of the appliance department of the Johnson Sales at the new building on Wapakoneta avenue at Kossuth street will be held Saturday, it was announced today by Michael Johnson, owner. A complete line of appliances for the home and farm will be arranged for public inspection.

50 Years

May 11, 1972

Contractors set the first block in place last week at the site of the new Glasscock Chevrolet garage on State route 47, one mile west of Sidney. When completed, the 13,500 square foot building will house Glasscock’s entire automotive operation.

———

The Wilson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary presented awards for 1,000 hours of service to Mrs. V.W. LeMaster and Mrs. William Burch.

Other members of the organization recognized at an awards dinner were Mrs. Paul Korn, Mrs. Roger McGee, Mrs. Ralph Ailes, Mrs. Viola Kerg and Mrs. Louis Dondero. Their awards were for 500 hours of service.

25 Years

May 11, 1997

Staff members from the Sidney Daily News dominated the annual communications contest of the Ohio Professional Writers.

They won nine first place awards, eight seconds, seven thirds and five honorable mentions.

Margie Wuebker, longtime local life editor at the Daily News, won the prestigious Helen Waterhouse Award for top human interest story about a 2-year old boy who had an allergic reaction and died after tasting a Brazil nut. This marks the seventh time Wuebker has won the award since joining the organization in 1981.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

