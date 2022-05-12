Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 1-7

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That was one less call than the week prior.

For the second consecutive week, all the emergencies occurred between Sunday and Tuesday, as there were no calls the remainder of the week.

Four of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including Lockington and excluding Russia.

There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships, including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, three of the four patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Spirit was assisted on one call in the Houston district by Shelby County deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post.

In the Perry Port Salem district, one patient refused transport after an evaluation by Spirit EMS personnel, while another was pronounced dead at the scene. Spirit and Perry Port Salem EMS crews were assisted at the scene of the cardiac arrest by Shelby County deputies, after Maplewood and Port Jefferson firefighters were unable to respond. Perry Port Salem EMS responded to one of the two EMS calls last week in their district. Of the three patients transported, one was taken to Kettering Health Piqua, and two to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.