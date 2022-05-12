Shelby County Coin Club to host Coin Show

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Coin Club will be hosting a Coin Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at the American Legion Post 217, 1265 Fourth Ave., Sidney.

Coins will be bought, sold and traded and the public is invited to attend. Additionally, door prize drawings will be held every half hour and a raffle drawing wll be held at 3 p.m. Raffle items include a silver proof set, three 1 ounce uncirculated silver eagle coins and a 1/10 ounce gold eagle coin. Admission and parking is free.

Additionally the Shelby County Coin Club meets the second Thursday of each month with the exceptions of July, August and December.

For bourse and exhibit information contact [email protected] or visit www.shelbycocoinclub.com.