Ohio Living salutes nurses

SIDNEY — In celebration of Nurses Week May 6-12 Ohio Living Home Health would like to recognize three of their nurses.

Erin Taylor, Jasmine Lotz and Heather Bozeman show true compassion and quality care for their patients. Their dedication exceeds the needs and expectations of those the nurses serve.

Taylor began her nursing career 21 years ago starting as an aide in long-term care. Experienced in skilled nursing facilities, mental health, detox nursing, cardiac telemetry nursing, yet truly passionate in home health and hospice. She has been married for 21 years to her husband Andy. They have three children, Connor, Caleb, and Jenna, and two dogs, Sara and Grace.

Lotz has dedicated 10 years to Ohio Living Home Health. She graduated from Rhodes College. She is a wonderful mother to her son, Kingston, 8 years old.

Bozeman graduated from Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, with her BSN in 2016. She has been a nurse for 6 years mostly with the geriatric population and home health. She was married in 2018 to her husband Donovan and celebrated their first child Kyson in January. The also have a pittie named Coco who is a wonderful big sister.

“At Ohio Living, our mission is the heart of our organization. We are proud of our reputation for excellence, and we are committed to promoting quality of life and wellness of body, mind and spirit. We are thankful for these ladies who go above and beyond. Happy Nurses Week!” said officials in Ohio Living corporate office.