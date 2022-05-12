May Days street festival in Sidney to be held May 13 through 15

SIDNEY — The second annual May Days street festival, sponsored by Rolling Hills Skate, will take place May 13 through 15 at 101 E. Russell Road.

The festival will be open on Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from 12 to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the ticket booth at the festival. Rolling Hills Skate will offer tickets at a reduced rate of $20 until 4 p.m. Friday. A ticket is equivalent to four hours of skating at Rolling Hills Skate, all-day carnival rides, provided by Ego Amusements, two games of bowling at Bel-Mar Lanes, and one free ice cream cone, provided by K&J’s Ice Cream.

Fair food will also be available for purchase. A live band will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., and a DJ will be at the event all day, all three days.

Dan Egbert, the owner of Rolling Hills Skate, said he wants the community to have a good time at the festival and hopefully come back to the roller rink in the future once they see the improvements that have been made to the facility in recent years. He said about 1,000 people attended last year, and he expects the same, if not more, this year.

“It’s an event to make money, of course, but it’s more just for the community to come out and get together,” Egbert said.