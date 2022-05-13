SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of January 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Lee A. Horner, 41, of Ashley, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Laciee Lee Taylor Broderick, 28, of Union City, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Steven M. Ortlieb, 33, of Xenia, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Mark Goodwin, 51, of Englewood, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Skylar Wilges, 25, of Wapakoneta, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Randall Jean Wolfe Jr., 39, of Seaman, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Sonny G. Olivio, 29, of Leipsic, was charged with driving under suspension and driving in marked lanes, $107 fine.

Jonathan Flohre, 40, of St. Paris, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Joseph A. Zook, 46, of Oakwood, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $165 fine.

Chase Carr, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, dismissed, $105 fine.

Zachary Allen Truesdale, 28, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Alexa Marie McVety, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn D. Pennington, 42, of Sidney, was charged with right way when turning left, $136 fine.

Trentney L. Smith, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Patrick J. Mallon, 64, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Amy M. Hammons, 37, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kristi L. Watkins, 44, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Richard Defendini, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and failure to obey traffic control devices, $166 fine.

Robert C. Sims Jr., 63, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $185 fine.

Jacqueline M. Gehring, 56, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jose A. Verdugo Gonzalez, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Darlena K. Smith, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Christopher D. Lee, 51, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Caitlan Nichole Meyer, 26, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Terry J. Little, 51, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $338 fine.

Devron Howery, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $261 fine.

Erykka Lynee Nunez, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Terah A. Stewart, 64, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Derrick A. Fleming, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Ryan L. Zumberger, 32, of Yorkshire, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Brandon Montgomery, 34, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension, $207 fine.

Christopher A. Doenges, 25, of St. Marys, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jessica Renee Warbington, 34, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jalen M. Young, 27, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points, dismissed, $111 fine.

Jennifer Ellen Reid, 60, of Lake Leelanau, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan David Jett, 45, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Breeanna Jackson, 21, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Douglas Beck, 45, of Whitehouse, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mariela Ilieva, 50, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Elizabeth Nicole Rotenberry, 31, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and expired plates, $230 fine.

Kurtis Alan Noykos, 34, of Minster, was charged with failure to control/weaving, dismissed, $161 fine.

Joshua R. Edwards, 28, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell