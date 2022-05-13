Piqua man sentenced to community control for drug trafficking

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug possession and trafficking, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Gary Lee Sullenberger Jr., 36, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of community control with 52 days of jail credit, completion of WORTH or other CBCF program and a MAT/Vivitrol program for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. He was initially indicted on aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, for preparing more than 15 but less than 150 grams of methamphetamine for distribution, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having bags and scales for preparing methamphetamine for distribution, but the latter charge was dismissed.

Joshua Waychoff, 39, of Lexington, Kentucky, was sentenced to 11 months in prison with 25 days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Waychoff was initially indicted on receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, for being in possession of a stolen 2019 Ford motor vehicle, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine, but the former charge was dismissed.

Caleb J. Lopez, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to five years of community control with five days of jail credit and successful completion of the Thinking for a Change program and drug and alcohol counseling. Lopez was also fined $200. This was because of one charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Lopez was initially indicted on two charges of aggravated possession of drugs for having amphetamine and Dexmethylphenidate and possessing criminal tools for having bags to store drugs in, all fifth-degree felonies, but all but one charge of aggravated possession of drugs was dismissed.

Taylor R. Massie, 30, of Houston, was sentenced to five years of community control with five days of jail credit and completion of WORTH or other CBCF program for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Massie was initially indicted on aggravated possession of drugs for having methamphetamine and possessing criminal tools for having bags to store drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, but the latter charge was dismissed. In a separate case, Massie was indicted for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, because she passed a counterfeit bill at the Dollar General in Houston. The sentence for this charge was included in the previous case.

Heather A. Lloyd, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with zero days of jail credit, completion of drug and alcohol counseling and treatment at Samaritan Works. Lloyd must also obtain a GED and obtain and maintain employment. This was because of one charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Lloyd was initially indicted on the same charge, a fourth-degree felony, for knowingly selling or offering to sell methamphetamine.

Johnny Bush, 25, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with 18 days of jail credit and successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling. Bush was also fined $300 and ordered to forfeit $1,500 in cash and $1,400 in gift cards. This was because of one charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Bush was initially indicted on trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, for preparing more than 5,000 but less than 20,000 grams of marijuana for transport and distribution, possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having bags to store the marijuana in, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, for running from Sidney police during his arrest, but the latter two charges were dismissed. It was also specified that $1,500 in cash and $1,400 in gift cards came from the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

Eric Michael Andrew Roberts, 46, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail and was fined $300 with zero days of jail credit. This sentence is suspended on the condition that Roberts pays all fines and costs within 30 days after sentencing. The Shelby County Sheriff’s office was also authorized to dispose of a Bryco 9 mm pistol. This was because of one charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. Roberts was initially indicted on the same charge, a fourth-degree felony, for having a loaded 9 mm pistol within his reach while inside a motor vehicle.

Jason A. Worley, 48, of Sidney, was sentenced to no more than five years of community control with zero days of jail credit and was fined $300 for disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. Worley was initially indicted on pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony, for downloading and possessing obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants on his personal tablet.