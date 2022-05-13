Dayton Dragons hosts Grand Lake Health System game

ST. MARYS — The Dayton Dragons are hosting a Grand Lake Health System game on Sunday, June 26, with game time at 1:05 p.m. Tickets are in the group seating section of the field with 50% of all ticket sales going back to Grand Lake Health System.

Ordering is online by using the link: https://am.ticketmastter.com/dragons/promotional-page?filterType=NDE1.

Tickets will be texted to you unless specified when ordering. Ticket cost is $14 each with a $2 print/mailing fee (if selected).

For more information contact Denise Limbert, volunteer coordinator, at 419-394-3387, ext. 2808, or via email: [email protected]