Sidney Middle School students, left to right, Caydan Gillian, 14, Karson Clack, 14, and Hailey Hensley, 14, all of Sidney, help demonstrate how a Civil War cannon was loaded and fired. Cannon operation was one of the many subjects talked about during Civil War Educational Day held by the Shelby County Historical Society at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13. Eighth-grade students from all Shelby County schools learned about life during the Civil War. Caydan is the daughter of Ambrosia Kinzer and Shea Wiford. Karson is the son of Chelsea Boardwine and John Clack. Hailey is the daughter of Kari and Roger Hensley. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN051422CivilWarDay.jpg Sidney Middle School students, left to right, Caydan Gillian, 14, Karson Clack, 14, and Hailey Hensley, 14, all of Sidney, help demonstrate how a Civil War cannon was loaded and fired. Cannon operation was one of the many subjects talked about during Civil War Educational Day held by the Shelby County Historical Society at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Friday, May 13. Eighth-grade students from all Shelby County schools learned about life during the Civil War. Caydan is the daughter of Ambrosia Kinzer and Shea Wiford. Karson is the son of Chelsea Boardwine and John Clack. Hailey is the daughter of Kari and Roger Hensley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News