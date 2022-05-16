Police investigate Fourth Avenue Stor-N-lok fire

SIDNEY — Sidney Police is investigating the fire Friday afternoon at Fourth Avenue Stor-N-Lok.

According to a Sidney Fire and Emergency Services press release, on May 13, 2022, at 1:55 p.m., firefighters received a report of a structure fire at the Fourth Avenue Stor-N-Lok, located at 1250 Fourth Ave.

Upon arrival, units had a multiple storage unit building with material on fire outside of the storage unit. The fire did extend into a couple of units, with minor damage noted to material inside of these units.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with two lines. One firefighter was injured during the fire and was taken to Wilson Health for evaluation. No civilians were injured in the incident.

Damage is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $500 to the contents.

Mutual aid was received from Anna EMS for a medical call during the fire.

Off duty staff was called into man Fire Station 1.

The Sidney Police Department is completing the investigation into the fire, at this time the fire is ruled undetermined.