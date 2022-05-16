It’s time to ‘Hug the Earth’`

SIDNEY — Sidney High School students from Ally Davis and Tabatha Schmiesing’s Biology classes collaborated with Emerson Elementary second-grade students for “Hug the Earth” Day on Friday, May 13. The SHS students taught the elementary students about global warming and how to live an eco-friendlier lifestyle. Davis and Schmiesing’s students created activities and mini lessons they had been working on in class to teach the second graders.

The high school teachers worked with second grade teachers Polly Kemper, Kay Straman, Kim Marquez, Michelle Rudasill and Krista Hensley to make this day possible. The high schoolers were able to successfully teach the second graders the detrimental effects of our changing earth and ways to limit pollutants in the atmosphere. They created activities such as carbon footprint tests, interactive card games, and “one-foot hikes” to demonstrate effective practices. The students also planted seeds, sang recycling songs, and partook in a relay race.

Davis created this day in hopes of showing the importance of climate change and global warming. She is passionate about educating students on this topic to show individuals can do their part in helping to preserve the Earth.

Stephanie Klingshirn, principal at Emerson Elementary and the second-grade teachers were more than happy to participate in this valuable lesson of learning and look forward to collaborating with other schools in the district to bring the learning community together.

Emerson Primary School student, left to right, Alec “AJ” Austin, 7, attempts to throw a crushed plastic bottle into one of the recycle baskets held by Sidney High School students Darius Pultz-Wolaver, 16, and DeSean White, 16, all of Sidney. Sidney High School students came over to Emerson Primary School to teach the kids how to care for the Earth on Friday, May 13. Alec is the son of Alec Austin and Rebeca Honaker. Darius is the son of Lovina Wolaver and Johnny Pultz. DeSean is the son of Abbie Drees. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_DSC_6032.jpg Emerson Primary School student, left to right, Alec “AJ” Austin, 7, attempts to throw a crushed plastic bottle into one of the recycle baskets held by Sidney High School students Darius Pultz-Wolaver, 16, and DeSean White, 16, all of Sidney. Sidney High School students came over to Emerson Primary School to teach the kids how to care for the Earth on Friday, May 13. Alec is the son of Alec Austin and Rebeca Honaker. Darius is the son of Lovina Wolaver and Johnny Pultz. DeSean is the son of Abbie Drees. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Emerson Primary School student Lindyn Overton, far left, 8, spreads peanut butter onto a pinecone held by Sidney High School student Sophia Rowles, 16. Also covering a pinecone with peanut butter is Riley Cassada, 8, all of Sidney. The students then stuck seeds into the peanut butter to make a bird feeder. Rowles was part of a group of Sidney High School students that taught Emerson Primary School students about how to care for the Earth on Friday, May 13. Lindyn is the daughter of Nicole Hoover and Gage Overton. Sophia is the daughter of Rob and Jodi Rowles. Riley is the daughter of Billie Black and Josh Cassada. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN051422EarthProgram.jpg Emerson Primary School student Lindyn Overton, far left, 8, spreads peanut butter onto a pinecone held by Sidney High School student Sophia Rowles, 16. Also covering a pinecone with peanut butter is Riley Cassada, 8, all of Sidney. The students then stuck seeds into the peanut butter to make a bird feeder. Rowles was part of a group of Sidney High School students that taught Emerson Primary School students about how to care for the Earth on Friday, May 13. Lindyn is the daughter of Nicole Hoover and Gage Overton. Sophia is the daughter of Rob and Jodi Rowles. Riley is the daughter of Billie Black and Josh Cassada. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Students learn how to protect the planet

By Lauryn Shetterly For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a ninth-grade student at Sidney High School.

