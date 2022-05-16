Grand jury hands down indictments

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for theft, pandering obscenity involving a minor and intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, among other charges, on Thursday, May 12.

Claudie D. Whitt, 73, of Sidney, was indicted on 17 charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all second-degree felonies, and one charge of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for knowingly filming and creating 17 obscene videos that has minors as one of the participants and for possessing multiple guns, pistols and rifles while under disability, having previously been convicted of marijuana trafficking in Preble County.

Amber P. Yeager, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on one charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly stealing six rolls of electrical wire from the Lowe’s in Sidney totaling between $1,000 and $7,500.

Patrick D. Shediack, 45, of Springfield, was indicted on one charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly stealing six rolls of electrical wire from the Lowe’s in Sidney totaling between $1,000 and $7,500.

Darrel W. Allen, 37, of Sidney, was indicted on one charge of stopping after an accident, a fifth-degree felony, for causing a collision which resulted in serious physical harm to a person and fleeing the scene of the accident.

Joshua H. Pierce, 43, of Sidney, was indicted on one charge of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third-degree felony, for threatening to harm a minor femal victim if she did not provide a false statement to law enforcement regarding an assault charge filed against him.

Stacey J. Bruney, 48, of Piqua, was indicted on possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, for possessing Fentanyl and a bindle to store it in.

Audrey A. Murphy, 38, of Dayton, was indicted on improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, for having a loaded 9 mm black Ruger LC9 and ammunition in her purse, on the passenger floorboard, within her reach, while inside a motor vehicle.

Larry M. Napier, 38, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on grand theft auto, a fourth-degree felony, for knowingly stealing a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck without the owner’s consent.

Scotty D. Branscum, 36, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, for grabbing an adult female victim by both arms and shoving her into a door frame, having previously been convicted of domestic violence in Sidney Municipal Court, and for possessing a HiPoint 9 mm handgun while under disability, having previously been convicted of attempted felonious assault in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Tiffany Ann Fugate, 24, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failing to report to sentencing in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on April 27, 2022.

Erin J. Floyd, 36, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on robbery, a second-degree felony, for punching an adult female victim in the shoulder, pushing the victim out of the seat of the victim’s vehicle, taking the keys from the victim without the victim’s consent, and fleeing with the victim’s vehicle.

The grand jury also issued an additional indictment for felonious assault on Thursday, April 21.

Selena C. Ramirez, 22, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for knowingly causing physical harm to an adult female victim by stabbing her with a knife.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at (937) 538-4824.

Reach the writer at (937) 538-4824.