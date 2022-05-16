Sidney Summer Food Program begins June 6

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Food Program kicks off June 6.

The program will run from June 6 through Aug. 12. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the following Sidney sites and times:

• Humphrey Park, 600 Buckeye Ave., from 11-11:30 a.m.;

• Alpha Community Center, 300 E. Court St., from 11:45 a.m-12:15 p.m.;

• Brown Park, 100 W. Clay St., from 11-11:30 a.m.;

• McMillen Park, 500 Carey St., from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.;

• Green Tree Park, 880 Sixth Ave., from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.;

• Sherman Park, 1000 Colonial Drive, from 11-11:30 a.m.;

• Riverbend Park, 1400 Constitution Drive, from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.;

• Chief O’Leary Park, 370 Windsor Park Drive, from 12:30-1 p.m.;

• Harmon Park, 925 Wapakoneta Ave., from 11-11:30 a.m.;

• Deam Park, 2100 N. Main Ave., from 12:30-1 p.m.;

• Heritage Manor Park, 2440 Apache Drive, from 12:30-1 p.m.;

• Orbison Park, 880 E. Court St., from 12:30-1 p.m.

In accordance with federal civil rights laws and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, office and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found on line at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) Mail: US. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410

(2) Fax: 202-690-7442; or (3) Email: [email protected]

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.