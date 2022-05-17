SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Darian M. Williams, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and expired plates, $213 fine.

Caleb J. Eilerman, 28, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Tricia Lee Brady, 48, of Nevada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua L. Pleasant, 33, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Brandon Lee Vanfleet, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Chloe Marie Grillot, 18, of Versailles, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Kennent John Taylor, 65, of Pigeon, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Damian Xavier Lowell LeMaster, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mario Milakovic, 39, of East Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emile M. K. Mokak, 44, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew R. Warner, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Ryan T. Bremigan, 30, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Bryan Thomas King, 64, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Matthew Ray Owens, 24, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

David P. Ellis, 32, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jarrod D. Whitehead, 46, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Robin Konczal, 47, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Emily Nicole Compton, 22, of Somerset, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ariel Mercedes King, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Phyllis Taylor, 74, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vickie Lynne Klein, 63, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with turn and stop signals, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Lura D. Bailey, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Gary Drew, 60, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jack Arthur Hart, 69, of Waverly, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Alexis Diaz, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

McCade Steven Harner, 27, of Coldwater, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, former charge dismissed, $213 fine.

Tricia Slaven, 41, of Degraff, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Jennifer Crusey, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mohamed Kanyare, 46, of Des Moines, Iowa, was charged with reasonable control, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Tyler Ross Roysdon, 25, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Elizabeth Rebeccah Helen Barnes, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gerald Eiting, 63, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Joseph A. Metz, 61, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaiah M. Richardson, 39, of Delphos, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $237 fine.

Jagdev Singh Sekhon, 41, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.

Paige L. Shonk, 24, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Allen G. Ward, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bradon Cole Morgan, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, dismissed, $111 fine.

D Wayne Bowersock, 73, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph A. Beemer, 52, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $207 fine.

Lauren Rose Eilerman, 22, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dean R. Altstaetter, 56, of Anna, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $235 fine.

Josiel Alves-Sobrinho, 21, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kristin Ashley Mallory, 31, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Darius Fonte Massengill Sr., 29, of Toledo, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Andrew J. Nelson, 35, of Bradford, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Holden K. O’Reilly, 26, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew August Sturdy, 59, of Portage, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Devin M. Swick, 19, of Hollansburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

