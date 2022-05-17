SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Darian M. Williams, 32, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points and expired plates, $213 fine.
Caleb J. Eilerman, 28, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Tricia Lee Brady, 48, of Nevada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua L. Pleasant, 33, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Brandon Lee Vanfleet, 20, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Chloe Marie Grillot, 18, of Versailles, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Kennent John Taylor, 65, of Pigeon, Michigan, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Damian Xavier Lowell LeMaster, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mario Milakovic, 39, of East Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Emile M. K. Mokak, 44, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew R. Warner, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Ryan T. Bremigan, 30, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Bryan Thomas King, 64, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.
Matthew Ray Owens, 24, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
David P. Ellis, 32, of Bulls Gap, Tennessee, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Jarrod D. Whitehead, 46, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Robin Konczal, 47, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Emily Nicole Compton, 22, of Somerset, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ariel Mercedes King, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Phyllis Taylor, 74, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vickie Lynne Klein, 63, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with turn and stop signals, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Lura D. Bailey, 36, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Gary Drew, 60, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Jack Arthur Hart, 69, of Waverly, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Alexis Diaz, 36, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.
McCade Steven Harner, 27, of Coldwater, was charged with use of unauthorized plates and driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, former charge dismissed, $213 fine.
Tricia Slaven, 41, of Degraff, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Jennifer Crusey, 20, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mohamed Kanyare, 46, of Des Moines, Iowa, was charged with reasonable control, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Tyler Ross Roysdon, 25, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Elizabeth Rebeccah Helen Barnes, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gerald Eiting, 63, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Joseph A. Metz, 61, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Isaiah M. Richardson, 39, of Delphos, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $237 fine.
Jagdev Singh Sekhon, 41, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $130 fine.
Paige L. Shonk, 24, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Allen G. Ward, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bradon Cole Morgan, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, dismissed, $111 fine.
D Wayne Bowersock, 73, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joseph A. Beemer, 52, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $207 fine.
Lauren Rose Eilerman, 22, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dean R. Altstaetter, 56, of Anna, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $235 fine.
Josiel Alves-Sobrinho, 21, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Kristin Ashley Mallory, 31, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Darius Fonte Massengill Sr., 29, of Toledo, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Andrew J. Nelson, 35, of Bradford, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.
Holden K. O’Reilly, 26, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew August Sturdy, 59, of Portage, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Devin M. Swick, 19, of Hollansburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell