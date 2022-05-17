BOE president thanks staff for ‘calmness and professionalism’

SIDNEY — “Thank you.”

With those words Sidney City Schools Board of Education President Zack Bosslet expressed his appreciation to the district employees who have dealt with the threats at Sidney Middle School over the past several weeks. His comments were shared Monday night during the BOE meeting.

He praised the staff for their calmness and professionalism during the problems.

“I praise you for your poise in the face of these unfortunate events,” said Bosslet. “Thank you for involving law enforcement the way you did.”

He said as a parent of students in the district law enforcement did a good job so school could continue.

On a personal note, Bosslet said he hopes all students involved in writing the alleged threats are disciplined for their actions.

“The staff did a wonderful job,” said Superintendent Bob Humble.

Several high school students were recognized for their achievements at the BPA National Leadership Conference. The team of Quinton Skelly, Josh Pelealu and Ethan Napier won the national championship in the Web Applications contest. The contest began in November 2021 and the team had to make it through two levels of judging over the past four months.

Tommy Sibert placed fourth in the nation in C++ Programming.

In other business, the board:

• Heard a report about the Family & Community Engagement program and the events it held during the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved financial reports and invoices as presented.

• Approved the five-year forecast.

• Approved amended appropriations for District Managed Fund, $85,000; 21st Century Grant, $8,374.79; Title IV-A, $60,000; and Title II-A, $100,000.

• Approved the administrator salary schedule, which will be effective with the 2022-23 contract year.

• Approved a contract with the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health for health service for the 2022-23 school year at a rate of $39 per hour.

• Accepted a donation from Dave Ross for $25,000 for technology upgrades for the new graphic arts programs at Sidney High School.

• Approved a contract with Hazard 3 to perform floor maintenance at Sidney High school at a cost not to exceed $19,010.60.

• Approved the purchase and installation of Watchfire Video Boards from Borgman Athletics Group for the Sidney High school gym at a cost of $152,000.

• Approved the gym equipment upgrades by Borgman Athletics Group for Sidney High School at a cost of $26,800, and Sidney Middle School at a cost of $36,200.

• Approved the replacement of the Sidney High School gym bleachers by Borgman Athletics Group in fiscal year 2024 (third quarter of 2023) at a cost of $275,000.

• Approved a SchoolLinks agreement for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025, for the College Career Readiness/Academic Success solution at a cost of $40,500. The payment is broken down into three payments, $18,500 for year one; $11,000 for year two; and $11,000 for year three.

• Approved an agreement with Huelskamp Drainage and Excavation for the preparation of the area at Whittier Early Childhood Center for the installation of new playground equipment at a cost of up to $46,600.

• Approved a contract with Superior Seal Coating Cleaning for the relocation and installation of the parking lot at Whittier Early Childhood Center at a cost of up to $79,277.

• Approved a contract with Superior Seal Coat Cleaning to resurface the Sidney Middle School parking lot at a cost up to $99,885.26.

The board’s next meeting will be held June 20 at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.