SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Keith Eugene Brown, 62, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Jannie L. Kirkland, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Autumn H. Vines, 28, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to display plate, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Branden M. Parker, 36, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine.

Archie L. Amerson, 48, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Sebastian Lake Sunderhaus, 22, of Vanlue, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew J. Nagel, 41, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Dennie E. Cruea, 45, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Lena M. Clayson, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, dismissed, $111 fine.

Carol A. Ranly, 62, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian R. Shafer, 41, of Sidney, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk, $161 fine.

Jennifer P. Clark, 46, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $157 fine.

Abbott Christopher Reineke, 18, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Deon D. Goodwin, 27, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $107 fine.

Holly A. Cotner, 44, of Fort Loramie, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stacey M. Lawson, 49, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Bobby Lemley, 40, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lorrene M. Mitchell, 33, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Daniel L. Murray, 42, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Danielle Renee Stephenson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Jessica R. Zekas, 44, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $136 fine.

Brooke Gray, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating a moving vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Jesse Wade Parsley, 32, of Delaware, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Randall E. Millette, 41, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany S. Ceyler, 32, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving and seat belt violation, $166 fine.

Emily Gena Christina Johnston, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Morgan Elizabeth Brandewie, 27, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David A. Eldridge, 45, of Harrod, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David B, Greene, 57, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amanda L. Himes, 33, of Hilliard, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Josh Kempfer, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Savana Rochelle McFarland, 33, of Oberlin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Savannah Marie Smothers, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ellie Jo Steinke, 18, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer S. Hoelscher, 44, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Nicholas R. Adams, 29, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bridget Elizabeth Dames, 26, of Holland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kamryn M. Gates, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Benjamin Luke Hewlett, 44, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Dylan Rafe Kivette, 19, of Houston, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and speeding, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell