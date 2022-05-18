Newport Sportsmen League winners

Premier Tool Team 2 scored an 889 to place first in 16 yard competition in the Newport Sportsmen League. They also placed first in the handicap competition with a score of 823. The events were held at The Newport Sportsmen Club on Monday, May 17. The winning team is, left to right, Phil Roser, Aaron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson and Mel Maggert.

Wally Meyer won the high over all with a 350/370 score in the Newport Sportsmen League on Monday, May 17.

Wally Meyer won the high over all with a 350/370 score in the Newport Sportsmen League on Monday, May 17. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

