Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 8-14

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s two more calls than the week prior.

Three of the eight calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including Lockington and excluding Russia. There were five dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the Village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, two of the three patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Russia Fire first responders assisted Spirit on two of the calls last week.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem were dispatched to five incidents. Spirit EMS responded on all five, while Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to two of the five calls.

The two calls in which both services responded on resulted in crews getting disregarded before making any patient contact. One call was a reported water rescue in which Sidney Fire/EMS, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Police and Shelby County deputies were also called. The other incident was a motorcycle crash that ended up with the reported patient being uninjured. The three other calls that Spirit EMS solely handled resulted in all patients being taken to the hospital.

Of the five patients transported, all were taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.