SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jason Crockett, 28, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Hunter Evans, 20, of Piqua, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Kailyn Bundy, 20, of Sidney, was charged with operating a moving vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Darell Lee Buis Jr., 45, of Harrison, was charged with reckless operation, $130 fine.

Adam Lee Gruenenberg II, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David C. Shuman, 48, of Sidney, was charged with failure to operate at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Darrell Lynn Baumgartner, 55, of Sidney, was charged with failure to operate at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Alisha N. Ruley, 35, of Wapakoneta, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Naida Stephens, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $213 fine.

Waylon J. Vondenhuevel, 30, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Justin Dakota Nugent, 22, of Jena, Louisiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Luther A. Hensley, 56, of Gettysburg, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $165 fine.

Courtny Elizabeth Johnson, 26, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dwight K. Moore, 56, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joseph F. Gray, 55, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Eric Francis Nungester, 54, of Bloomdale, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Michael D. Fogt, 43, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Aric Blaine Matthew Engle, 19, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jacob D. Hemsworth, 23, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Wesley E. Estes, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christian TP. Austin, 49, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Cody Koppin, 24, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to obey traffic control devices, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Noah Scott Barr, 20, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey hazardous zones marked, $130 fine.

Bobby L. Lemley, 40, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Shawn M. Moorman, 44, of Lima, was charged with no operator’s license, $213 fine.

Seth E. Collins, 23, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Andrew T. Delehanty, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brianna Danielle Barr, 23, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carlos S. Wilson, 47, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, $106 fine.

Spenser Lee Anderson, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving left of center, $136 fine.

Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was charged with license suspension for failure to appear or pay fine and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $261 fine.

Christopher Douglas Woods Jr., 29, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $155 fine.

Veelon Troy Dewyer, 20, of Bowling Green, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex Douglass, 19, of St. Clairsville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christina Marie Gaerke, 23, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelsi M. Holthaus, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keith Michael Huber, 56, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Karneshia L. Irving, 33, of Madison, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kendra Michelle Kindle, 34, of Russells Point, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jay Mitchell Messer, 35, of Muncie, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tina M. Millette, 43, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Robert Ebony Oliver Jr., 22, of Trotwood, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

James Sterling Riebel, 36, of San Diego, California, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Diana Sewall, 19, of Wakeman, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shane Patrick Dulin, 43, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kevin D. Burdiss, 58, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Marcus J. Wente, 34, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Nicholas Theis, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Patrick Taylor, 51, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Sorrell, 36, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell