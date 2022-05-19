A new marker for Rumley

Unveiling an official Ohio Historical Marker for the village of Rumley are, left to right, Dan Schneider, of Cincinnati, John Schneider, of Lima, Shelby County Historical Society Curator Jane Bailey of Sidney, and Carol Carity, of Anna. All four contributed to making the marker possible. The marker was unveiled next to the Temple of Rumley church on Thursday, May 19. The marker talks about how the Village of Rumley was the location of “a thriving African American community.” that grew after in 1837 “freed black men from Monongalia County, Virginia, purchased 80 acres of land.” Now the only original village buildings are the church and a school building.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News