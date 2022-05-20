SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of February 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Destynee M. Dunn, 22, of Fairdale, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander James Guy, 19, of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged with reasonable control, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Judith D. Longmire, 72, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jeffrey Scott Mann, 71, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Shelby Lynn Reprogle, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Timothy E. Amrhein, 51, of Arcanum, was charged with passing of vehicles to left, $130 fine.

Kara L. Demarcus, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Michael K. Barga, 55, of Minster, was charged with failure to stop after an accident, amended to hit and run, reasonable control, and seat belt violation, latter two charges dismissed, $428.68 fine.

Brieanna E. Cassity, 30, of Anna, was charged with no operator’s license, $155 fine.

Logan R. Schlater, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alfred Seymour, 42, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

William N. Merritt Eikenbery, 21, of Greenville, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Dustin C. Fortman, 33, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nichole A. Ludwig, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colin M. Evans, 39, of Versailles, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $136 fine.

Samuel C. Barhorst, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Robert T. Hammer, 54, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and failure to display proof of operator’s license, $111 fine.

Brooke Duncan, 29, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Jaxon Bruce Heath, 21, of Bellefontaine, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jeffrey E. Wheeler, 63, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Denise R. Manor, 50, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Felicia M. Nichols, 44, of Springfield, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Maria Mertz, 35, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, amended to lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Anthony Urquiza, 28, of Sidney. was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jaylin La Richard Tufts, 20, of Euclid, was charged with driving under suspension, contempt and tinted windows/restrictions, $157 fine.

Stephanie Lynn Smith, 44, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert Maxwell Kunkle, 25, of Monroe, Michigan, was charged with driving in marked lanes and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

Jennifer Lynn Carpenter, 50, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared Matthew Dunn, 19, of Camden, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Jesse Lee Rogers, 41, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension and stop light regulations, $530 fine.

Ashley Hickman, 33, of Botkins, was charged with operating a moving vehicle with a temporary permit, $136 fine.

Michael L. McMartin, 32, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

James A. Reynolds, 73, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Daniel Edward G. Varela, 26, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Chardonnay Artazia Monae Agee, 23, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Briana Marie Townsend, 20, of Cleveland, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tiffany M. Terry, 51, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Rodney Schloss, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Jared D. Roach, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Dominique Nicole Alford, 31, of Union City, Georgia, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alyssa Lynn Schloss, 19, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Christopher R. Moorman, 61, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Noah S. Alvarado, 22, of East Lansing, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy D. Moore, 20, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Matthew J. Millhouse, 47, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Grant Russell Arnold, 27, of Decatur, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Blaine S. Jackson, 20,of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Alex Michael Hill, 33, of Piqua, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $488 fine.

Randy Hawkins, 53, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear, dismissed, $111 fine.

Kyle Hall, 23, of Trenton, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, use of unauthorized plates and contempt, $163 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell