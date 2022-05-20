125 Years

May 20, 1897

It is now believed that the death of the stranger, with the name of C.F. Muther tattooed on his left arm, who was found along the Big Four railroad tracks near Pasco Monday morning, was not accidental. From the coroner’s investigation there is the growing possibility the man may have been murdered and his body then placed on the tracks.

———

Port Jefferson will celebrate Memorial Day by a sermon preached at the Disciples church on Sunday, May 23. On Saturday, May 29, committees will decorate out-lying graveyards in the forenoon and then proceed to Glen cemetery for services in the afternoon.

———

Burk and DeWitt’s circus will exhibit in Gramercy park on June 2.

100 Years

May 20, 1922

Candidates for office seem to be shy about filing their declarations with the clerk of the election board. Clem A. Crusey, clerk, said today that up to the present time only one petition has been placed on file, that of William Young, candidate for the Republican nomination of county auditor. The filing time expires at midnight on June 9.

———

The announcement was made yesterday by friends of J.H. Goeke that he had definitely decided to run for the Democratic nomination for Congress and that his formal announcement would follow in a few days.

75 Years

May 20, 1947

The board of trustees of the three-story Monumental building at the corner of Ohio avenue and court street, are the sole proprietors of the entire building, according to a decision handed down this morning by Judge Huber Beery in common pleas court. Heretofore, ownership in the building has been informally considered as four ways – the trustees, county commissioners, Clinton township, and city of Sidney. In his decision, Judge Beery reviewed the early history of the building in addition to citing authorities for ownership of the property.

———

The first of what is planned to be a series of meetings, looking to a general explanation of planning zoning, was held in the council chamber of the city building last evening. Purpose of the meeting is to provide a background for the issue which will go on the ballot next November.

50 Years

May 20, 1972

Shelby County Recorder Fred Linker was elected chairman of the county’s Republican Executive Committee at a dinner meeting at the Holiday Inn this week.

C.C. Johnston was elected chairman of the group; Glen Phillips, secretary; Gene Pitts, treasurer; and Tom Kramer, finance chairman.

———

RUSSIA – Included in the request for federal assistance for 35 park projects in Ohio is one for the village of Russia for $74,449 to develop a community park.

The total would be a combination of federal and state grants. The village would make a contribution and local residents would be asked to donate to the project, depending on how much federal and state money is available, village officials said.

25 Years

May 20, 1997

The assistant manager of Provident Bank in Sidney was justifiably skeptical when she received a call April Fools’ Day saying she had just won a new car.

Kathy (Partington) Borland of Sidney later was able to confirm she was the grand-prize winner in the Eagle’s CraftStor “Organization Pays off” sweepstakes.

Even then she had problems convincing others of her good fortune, “No one would believe me – not my family, not my co-workers,” Borland said.

Today, Borland became certain it wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke when she traveled to Jo-Ann Fabrics & Crafts Store in Springfield to receive the keys to the 1997 Ford Contour.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

