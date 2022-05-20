Angel Run registration underway

NORTH STAR — The 25th Angel Run 5K is set for Sunday morning, July 17, in North Star!

Participants can sign up online by going to runsignup.com/Race/OH/NorthStar/ANGEL. They can also fill out the traditional paper entry by going to angelrun5k.com.

From the very beginning, the purpose of the Angel Run has centered around remembering lost loved ones. While the race originally formed in 1998 to honor the memory of Lynn Topp, it took on a life of its own throughout the years as runners participated to remember other loved ones in their own lives as well.

This year, to celebrate the 25th Angel Run and help remember all of those lost loved ones in their lives whom participants have run this race for, organizers will be placing photos and signs along the race route.

If you would like to honor someone that day, send an email to [email protected] and let organizers know who you will be running for and better yet – attach a photo. Organizers will take care of all the rest and get names and photos printed and put up along the race route. The deadline for photo submissions for printing is June 7.