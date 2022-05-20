Car seats distributed

Shelby County Health Department Car Seat Technician Shannon Nagel, center, of Houston, helps Jackie Given-Shaffer, right, of Sidney, install a child seat in her vehicle as Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart watches. Free car seats were given out during the Click-It or Ticket Campaign Kickoff at the Sidney Shelby County Health Department on May 19. Visitors were also educated about child passenger safety.

Shelby County Health Department Car Seat Technician Shannon Nagel, center, of Houston, helps Jackie Given-Shaffer, right, of Sidney, install a child seat in her vehicle as Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart watches. Free car seats were given out during the Click-It or Ticket Campaign Kickoff at the Sidney Shelby County Health Department on May 19. Visitors were also educated about child passenger safety. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN052122CarSeats.jpg Shelby County Health Department Car Seat Technician Shannon Nagel, center, of Houston, helps Jackie Given-Shaffer, right, of Sidney, install a child seat in her vehicle as Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart watches. Free car seats were given out during the Click-It or Ticket Campaign Kickoff at the Sidney Shelby County Health Department on May 19. Visitors were also educated about child passenger safety. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News