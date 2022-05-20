On the agendas

UVCC Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include a presentation of academic programs; reports from the board president, superintendent and administrators; approving local grand funds; approve Career Tech alternate license tuition reimbursements; approving the five-year forecast; accepting donations; approve out-of-district learning experiences/out-of-state travel; approve the general contractor for the Explore Lab, Welding Lab and Site Improvement projects; approve administrator and certified contracts; and approve resignations.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. at the board office. In addition to the regular meeting, the board will certify the May 3 Primary results.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney Records Commission will hold a meeting on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room in City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St.