PIQUA — A candlelight vigil to remember Easton Ho will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Mote Park, located at 635 Gordon St. in Piqua.

Friends and loved ones of Easton Ho are inviting the community to come celebrate the life of Easton Ho. Share memories, laugh about the good times and silly times, and grieve as a community in the loss of such a kind and loving person.

Candles will be provided.

The gathering will start at 7 p.m., and the candlelight vigil will start at dusk.