Photos: Botkins holds graduation ceremony

A view from the stage at Botkins School on Sunday during the school’s commencement ceremony. Fifty-five students graduated during the graduation, which was its 112th annual commencement.

Botkins graduate Emma Steinke hugs Janel Platfoot following the school’s commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Botkins graduates watch a slideshow presentation during the school’s commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Botkins Ainsley Manger shakes hands with Botkins board of education member Chris Monnin shortly after receiving an award during the school’s commencement ceremony on Sunday.

Botkins valedictorian Xavier Monnin speaks during the school’s commencement ceremony on Sunday. Monnin is one of four valedictorians.

Botkins valedictorians and salutatorian pose on the stage in the school’s gymnasium during the commencement ceremony on Sunday. From left to right are salutatorian Aleah Johnson and valedictorians Symone Woodruf, Isaac Cisco, Xavier Monnin and Marissa Powell.

Botkins graduates flip their tassels at the conclusion of the school’s commencent ceremony while family members watch annd take photos with their cell phones on Sunday.

Botkins graduate talk in the school’s cafeteria on Sunday before the commencement ceremony.

Botkins graduate Ivy Fogt, center left, poses with family members for a photograph in front of the school’s playground following the commencement ceremony on Sunday.

