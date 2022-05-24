Marchal is SFD 2021 FF of the Year

SIDNEY — Firefighter Tony Marchal is the 2021 Sidney Firefighter of the Year.

Deputy Chief Dallas Davis introduced Marchal to City Council Monday evening and presented him with the award before a crowd of onlooking family members as well as members of the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services.

“Last year’s recipient was Collin Habel,” Davis said at the beginning of Marchal’s introduction. “I am pleased to announce that the Firefighter of the Year for 2021 is Tony Marchal. Tony has been with the department for 11 years and has developed into an outstanding employee. He works well with other members of his team, has great paramedic skills, and continues to develop and enhance his firefighting knowledge and skills.”

Each year the Department of Fire & Emergency Services recognizes an individual for outstanding performance, Davis said, standing next to Marchal praising him for his work ethic. The Firefighter of the Year award is part of Sidney Fire’s overall Awards Program.

Davis said department members are nominated by their peers and evaluated by a committee on the following criteria:

● Consistent top level performance of routine duties;

● Cooperative attitude with fellow firefighters and supervisors;

● As a team member and individually, demonstrates a high level of proficiency operating at emergency incidents;

● Projects positive image of the department to the public, both on and off duty;

● Seeks ways to improve delivery of departmental services.

Marchal is a certified firefighter/EMT-paramedic. He serves the department as a state certified EMS instructor, and is also an American Heart Association CPR, Pediatric Life Support, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support instructor. Additionally, Davis said, Marchal teaches EMS courses off-duty, contributing to the EMS profession in the area.

Marchal is a member of the department’s EMS and IT committees. During his career, he has been recognized many times for his professional and caring performance on calls.

“In 2012,” Davis said,” he received a recognition of exceptional performance for his work, along with his crew for their care of a patient involved in a motorcycle accident. In 2015, he received a recognition of exceptional performance for his response, along with other members of his crew, to a motor vehicle accident involving a box truck and a dump truck, which resulted in a successful outcome. Firefighter Marchal earned multiple records of exceptional performance in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and most recently in 2020 for his actions at a fire involving multiple structures. Firefighter Marchal is a reliable paramedic, pump operator, and mentor.”

“Tony,” Davis continued, “is clearly a credit to the department and an asset to the entire community. It is my pleasure to present the Firefighter of the Year Award to Tony Marchal.”

Marchal and his wife Karlyn have five children and currently reside in Celina.

Marchal quietly expressed gratitude for the award, and quickly left the center stage of attention. The audience rose to give him a round of applause. Mayor Mardie Milligan congratulated Marchal and thanked him for his good work.

In other business, council went into an executive session to consider possible investment or expenditure of public funds to be made in connection with an economic development project. No action was taken after the members returned into a regular session,

Firefighter Tony Marchal, left, is presented with the 2021 Sidney Firefighter of the Year award by Deputy Fire Chief Dallas Davis during the Sidney City Council meeting Monday evening. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_marchal.jpg Firefighter Tony Marchal, left, is presented with the 2021 Sidney Firefighter of the Year award by Deputy Fire Chief Dallas Davis during the Sidney City Council meeting Monday evening. Sheryl Roadcap | Sidney Daily News