And they’re off

Golfers take off in their golf carts en masse at the start of the Sidney-Shelby Chamber Golf Classic at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, May 24. The annual event included lunch and hors d’oeuvres. Awards were given for longest putt, drive and closest to the pin. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN052522GolfClassic.jpg Golfers take off in their golf carts en masse at the start of the Sidney-Shelby Chamber Golf Classic at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course on Tuesday, May 24. The annual event included lunch and hors d’oeuvres. Awards were given for longest putt, drive and closest to the pin. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News