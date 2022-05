SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Thursday, May 26, at 7:15 p.m.

The board is expected to award a contract to John Holtzapple to be the district’s new superintendent effective Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2025, at a salary of $105,000. He will also receive a contract on an as needed basis from May 27 to July 31 at $403.84 per day.