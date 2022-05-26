Sidney Fire presents Life Saving Awards

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services presented its Life Saver Award Monday evening to three individuals who helped save a fellow LeROI Inc. coworker they found unresponsive at work in February. Wilson Health also recognized the LeROI staff for their actions.

Austin Simon, Gina Bergman and Chad Inman, LeROI employees, were honored by Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger during the Sidney City Council meeting. Hollinger told council members and those in the audience Inman found their coworker lying on the ground unresponsive on Feb. 21, 2022, around 2:41 p.m.

“While Mr. Inman alerted the others,” Hollinger said, “Mr. Simon retrieved an AED, and Ms. Bergman retrieved a first responder bag and began to assist. CPR was initiated while placement of the AED pads was performed. Once the AED was applied, it advised to deliver a shock, and a successful shock was delivered. After the defibrillation and two rescue breaths, the coworker began to breathe on his own. 911 was activated and upon SFD arrival, medics found the patient was alert, oriented and stable.”

The patient had suffered a heart attack; this person was taken to Wilson Health and on to the CATH Lab prior to the medic crew going back into service, Hollinger explained.

“These individuals are to be commended for their efforts and team work,” he said. “Their willingness to deliver life-saving interventions saved their coworkers life. If not for their initiation of pre-hospital care, the care rendered by our staff and Wilson Health would not have been as successful. Austin Simon, Gina Bergman and Chad Inman are hereby awarded the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Life Saver Award.”

The crowd filled with family members, members of the Department of Fire & Emergency Services, Sidney city staff and council members all rose to applaud Simon, Berman and Inman for their efforts.

Next, Hollinger introduced Woody Goffinett, athletic trainer/manager of Wilson Health’s sports medicine and athletic training program, who also recognized LeROI staff members. On behalf of Wilson Health, Goffinett handed Begman a plaque to honor the staff for providing the equipment and training to their employees that allowed for the successful resuscitation of a fellow employee on that Feb. 21 day.

In other business during public comments, Cumberland Avenue resident Joyce Jones returned to again ask city staff to look into the possibility of installing a street light at Cumberland Avenue and Fair Road because she said that intersection is so dark. She said it’s very difficult to see and she is afraid of being rear-ended in the intersection. City Manager Andrew Bowsher said he and city staff are looking at various options and pricing for fixing the issue at that intersection.

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Mardie Milligan said the Tuesday, July 5, City Council workshop meeting is canceled due to the Fourth of July holiday.

Also, Monday, Police Chief Will Balling thanked Bowsher for riding along with Sidney Police officers during all three shifts during a 24-hour period to see first hand what officers do each day.

Also Bowsher shared the following:

• Praised the officers and dispatchers of the Sidney Police Department after experiencing what their work shifts are like. He said it was thrilling and gave kudos to members of the department for their great work.

• City offices will be closed in observation of Memorial Day; trash pick up will be delayed by a day the rest of the week.

• Reminded all about AES energy rate increase and encouraged residents to visit the city of Sidney’ website to for enrollment information join in with the city’s fixed-rate electric aggregate.

