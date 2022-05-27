Fairlawn hires superintendent

SIDNEY — An administrator with Anna Local Schools was hired to be the next superintendent for Fairlawn Local School District.’

During an emergency meeting Thursday evening, the board of education hired John Holtzapple to be the district’s new leader. Holtzapple is currently the Anna Elementary School principal.

He received a three-year contract effective Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2025, at a salary of $105,000. He will also receive a contract on an as needed basis from May 27 to July 31 at $403.84 per day.

Holtzapple said becoming a superintendent pays tribute to all the mentors he’s had throughout his career.

“Two points stand out to me. One, I want to become a superintendent because I have had great mentors throughout my career, and I have seen the influence and impact a superintendent can have on a school district,” he said. “The other point specifically to Fairlawn is, Fairlawn is a rural, local district. That’s who I am. We are big enough to provide great opportunities for students, but small enough to make connections and build positive relationships across the district.”

He has been the Anna principal since 2007, a factor he feels will help him with his new responsibilities in Fairlawn.

“I believe my experiences over the past 15 years have prepared me for this position because I have been expected to run my building. This has allowed me to problem solve and be innovative to see what can be successful for students and staff. I count my experiences as valuable.” Holtzapple said.

Between now and Aug. 1, Holtzapple will be working in both school districts, planning for a new school year.

“My plan is to split my time between both districts over the summer. Fortunately Mrs. (Connie) Schneider is staying with Fairlawn through July 31st, and this will allow her and I to collaborate many days over the summer to help with a smoother transition,” he said. “The only goals I have for now are to work to build those connections and positive relationships with the students, staff and community of the Fairlawn Local Schools.”

While he is excited about the new opportunities and challenges facing him, leaving Anna is hard.

“Leaving Anna is very bittersweet because I have spent seventeen years of my career here and we have built a wonderful family here at school,” he said. “However I feel that I am very blessed because I am going to have the opportunity to continue my career in another excellent Shelby County district where the students, staff and community show a great deal of pride in calling themselves Jets and creating a family atmosphere.”

Holtzapple is a 1994 graduate of Bowling Green State University where he was certified in elementary education for grades 1-8. He earned his Master of Science from the University of Dayton and received certification in school counseling in 2000. He earned his Principal Licensure from the University of Dayton in 2004 and his Superintendent Licensure from Bowling Green State University in 2010.

He has been employed by Anna Local School District since 2005. He was the elementary guidance counselor from 2005-07 and became the building principal in 2007. Prior to that he was the K-12 guidance counselor for Botkins Local Schools from 2000-05. He was an eighth-grade teacher for St. Marys City Schools from 1994-2000.

He and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of three daughters, Alisha, 24, Brianna, 20, and Corrina, 15.