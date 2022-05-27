UVCC 2022 graduation

Waiting in line for their Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony at the Hobart Arena are, left to right, Fort Loramie graduate Elizabeth Shatto, Fairlawn graduate Aiden Brautigam and Jackson Center graduate Jessica Ducat. The graduation was held on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Upper Valley Career Center 2022 students process into the Hobart Arena in Troy for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie graduate Quinci Voisard claps after giving opening remarks at the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Students attend the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie graduate Colton Gasson is recognized for receiving a UVCC Foundation Scholarship Upper during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Houston graduate Douglas Ellison is recognized as a top scholar during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Ellison majored in electrical trades.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduate Ethan Luthman is recognized for Outstanding Placement during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
- Anna graduate Grant Albers is given an Award of Distinction during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Students attend the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Botkins graduate Miranda Rains gets her diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Rains majored in Cosmetology.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Fairlawn graduate Katie Roe receives her diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Roe majored in Design and Digital Print Technologies.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney graduate Kyleigh Walters walks the stage to receive her diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Walters majored in Medical Careers Academy.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Waiting in line for their Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony at the Hobart Arena are, left to right, Fort Loramie graduate Elizabeth Shatto, Fairlawn graduate Aiden Brautigam and Jackson Center graduate Jessica Ducat. The graduation was held on Thursday, May 26.
Waiting in line for their Upper Valley Career Center graduation ceremony at the Hobart Arena are, left to right, Fort Loramie graduate Elizabeth Shatto, Fairlawn graduate Aiden Brautigam and Jackson Center graduate Jessica Ducat. The graduation was held on Thursday, May 26.
Upper Valley Career Center 2022 students process into the Hobart Arena in Troy for their graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Fort Loramie graduate Quinci Voisard claps after giving opening remarks at the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Students attend the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Fort Loramie graduate Colton Gasson is recognized for receiving a UVCC Foundation Scholarship Upper during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Houston graduate Douglas Ellison is recognized as a top scholar during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Ellison majored in electrical trades.
Russia graduate Ethan Luthman is recognized for Outstanding Placement during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
- Anna graduate Grant Albers is given an Award of Distinction during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Students attend the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26.
Botkins graduate Miranda Rains gets her diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Rains majored in Cosmetology.
Fairlawn graduate Katie Roe receives her diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Roe majored in Design and Digital Print Technologies.
Sidney graduate Kyleigh Walters walks the stage to receive her diploma during the Upper Valley Career Center 2022 graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 26. Walters majored in Medical Careers Academy.