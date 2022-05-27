Holy Angels students receive diplomas

Holy Angles School Principal Denise Stauffer speaks during her school’s 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Ryan Branscum | Sidney Daily News
Students take turns getting their diplomas during the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Ryan Branscum | Sidney Daily News
Friends and family attend the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Ryan Branscum | Sidney Daily News
A church service is held before the start of the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Ryan Branscum | Sidney Daily News
Students take turns getting their diplomas during the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Ryan Branscum | Sidney Daily News
Holy Angles School Principal Denise Stauffer speaks during her school’s 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Holy Angles School Principal Denise Stauffer speaks during her school’s 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Students take turns getting their diplomas during the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Friends and family attend the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
A church service is held before the start of the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.
Students take turns getting their diplomas during the Holy Angels School 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 25.