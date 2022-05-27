Taking Sean for a walk

Laurie Gerstner, of Botkins, walks an Alpaca named Sean past some John Deere tractors on display at the 33rd annual Buckeye Farm Antiques Show on Friday, May 27. Sean is part of the petting zoo that is part of the farm show which will be continuing through the weekend. The farm show also features a flea market, shingle mill, blacksmith, kiddie tractor pull and craft show. Gerstner was walking Sean to calm him down. Gerstner said Sean wasn’t used to being off the farm and was upset about being in an unfamiliar environment.

Laurie Gerstner, of Botkins, walks an Alpaca named Sean past some John Deere tractors on display at the 33rd annual Buckeye Farm Antiques Show on Friday, May 27. Sean is part of the petting zoo that is part of the farm show which will be continuing through the weekend. The farm show also features a flea market, shingle mill, blacksmith, kiddie tractor pull and craft show. Gerstner was walking Sean to calm him down. Gerstner said Sean wasn’t used to being off the farm and was upset about being in an unfamiliar environment. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN052822FarmShow.jpg Laurie Gerstner, of Botkins, walks an Alpaca named Sean past some John Deere tractors on display at the 33rd annual Buckeye Farm Antiques Show on Friday, May 27. Sean is part of the petting zoo that is part of the farm show which will be continuing through the weekend. The farm show also features a flea market, shingle mill, blacksmith, kiddie tractor pull and craft show. Gerstner was walking Sean to calm him down. Gerstner said Sean wasn’t used to being off the farm and was upset about being in an unfamiliar environment. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News