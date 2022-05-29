Minster High School seniors prepare to process into their 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Minster High School seniors prepare to process into their 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster Principal Austin Kaylor, left, recognizes Salutatorian Redmond Bernhold before Bernhold gave his address during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Minster Principal Austin Kaylor, left, recognizes Salutatorian Redmond Bernhold before Bernhold gave his address during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Ava Grieshop gives an address during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Valedictorian Ava Grieshop gives an address during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rebecca Blanco stands as her college scholarships are read by Minster Scholarship Fund representative Kurtis Thobe during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Rebecca Blanco stands as her college scholarships are read by Minster Scholarship Fund representative Kurtis Thobe during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

A quote from Minster senior Meghan Wiss appears while the Minster Senior Media Presentation plays during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. The quote reads "I was gonna write something else, but my parents work at the school."

A quote from Minster senior Meghan Wiss appears while the Minster Senior Media Presentation plays during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. The quote reads "I was gonna write something else, but my parents work at the school." Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster Board of Education representative Katrina Nixon, left, gives senior Alexander Frimel a hug while handing him his diploma during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Minster Board of Education representative Katrina Nixon, left, gives senior Alexander Frimel a hug while handing him his diploma during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster Board of Education representative Katrina Nixon, left, hands Katelan Manwell her diploma during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Minster Board of Education representative Katrina Nixon, left, hands Katelan Manwell her diploma during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster graduates walk balk to their seats after receiving their diplomas during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Minster graduates walk balk to their seats after receiving their diplomas during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster graduates turn their tassels during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Minster graduates turn their tassels during the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Ella Mescher prepares to toss her cap at the end of the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.

Ella Mescher prepares to toss her cap at the end of the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Minster seniors walk out of the 2022 Minster High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.