Lehman Catholic seniors wait for the start of the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors enter at the start of the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic Class of 1971 graduate Henry Cianciolo, gives the alumni address during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Valedictorian Adith Joshua George addressing his classduring the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors attend the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors turn their tassels during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors clap during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors process out with their diplomas during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors toss their caps during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
TheLehman Catholic graduating class poses for a group photo during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic seniors toss their caps during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors wait for the start of the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors enter at the start of the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic Class of 1971 graduate Henry Cianciolo, gives the alumni address during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Valedictorian Adith Joshua George addressing his classduring the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors attend the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors turn their tassels during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors clap during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors process out with their diplomas during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
Lehman Catholic seniors toss their caps during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.
TheLehman Catholic graduating class poses for a group photo during the 2022 Lehman Catholic graduation on Sunday, May 29.