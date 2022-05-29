Russia 2022 graduation

Staff Sgt Busey, left, from the Piqua recruiting office, shakes the hand of Ethan Luthman at the end of the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29. Ethan is enlisting in the USMC.
Emma Hinkle, left, receives a congratulatory bouquet of flowers from her mother, Mindy Hinkle, after the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Marrisa Holscher, left to right, Braden Lochard, and Patrick Leach make adjustments to their caps as they prepare to take part in the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Class President Makenna Borchers addresses the audience during the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Co-Salutatorian Ethan Luthman gives parting remarks to his classmates and families during the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
The nine Valedictorians share their thoughts with those attending the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Ella Hoehne, one of nine Russia Valedictorians takes to the podium during the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Lauren Borchers, left, receives her diploma and a handshake from Superintendent Steve Rose during the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Ambrose Cordonnier, left, receives his diploma and a handshake from Superintendent Steve Rose during the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Marrisa Holscher, left, accepts a yellow Chrysanthemum, the Russia class flower, as a graduating gift.ʠAll graduates received a Chrysanthemum with their diploma during the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Russia graduates form a receiving line to accept congratulations after their 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.
Russia graduates toss their mortar boards in the air at the end of the 2022 Russia graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 29.