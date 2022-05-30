New Knoxville 2022 graduation

Ryan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Ryan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Alumni Speaker, Preston Meyer gives his advice during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

The Valedictorians listen to the experiences of Alumni speaker Preston Meyer during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Student Council Representative Carsyn Henschen gives the introduction to the class video during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Salutatorian Parker Banner gets his diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Principal Jenny Fledderjohann gives Haley Fledderjohann a hug as she receives her diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Avery Henschen moves her tassel during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Valedictorians Erica Weadcock and Haley Fledderjohann begin the Farewell Address during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Seniors take part in the Recessional during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Seniors toss their caps during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Josh Peters relaxes on his cell phone as he waits for the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Principal Jenny Fledderjohann gives the students last minute instructions before the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

The class portrait during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.