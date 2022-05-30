Posted on by

New Knoxville 2022 graduation

,

Ryan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Ryan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Alumni Speaker, Preston Meyer gives his advice during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The Valedictorians listen to the experiences of Alumni speaker Preston Meyer during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Student Council Representative Carsyn Henschen gives the introduction to the class video during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Parker Banner gets his diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Principal Jenny Fledderjohann gives Haley Fledderjohann a hug as she receives her diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Avery Henschen moves her tassel during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorians Erica Weadcock and Haley Fledderjohann begin the Farewell Address during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Seniors take part in the Recessional during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Seniors toss their caps during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Josh Peters relaxes on his cell phone as he waits for the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Principal Jenny Fledderjohann gives the students last minute instructions before the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The class portrait during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.


Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Ryan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.

Ryan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5180.jpgRyan Osborne is recognized for his future service to the Armed Forces during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Alumni Speaker, Preston Meyer gives his advice during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5204.jpgAlumni Speaker, Preston Meyer gives his advice during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The Valedictorians listen to the experiences of Alumni speaker Preston Meyer during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5207.jpgThe Valedictorians listen to the experiences of Alumni speaker Preston Meyer during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Student Council Representative Carsyn Henschen gives the introduction to the class video during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5218.jpgStudent Council Representative Carsyn Henschen gives the introduction to the class video during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Parker Banner gets his diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5254.jpgSalutatorian Parker Banner gets his diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Principal Jenny Fledderjohann gives Haley Fledderjohann a hug as she receives her diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5281.jpgPrincipal Jenny Fledderjohann gives Haley Fledderjohann a hug as she receives her diploma during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Avery Henschen moves her tassel during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5294.jpgAvery Henschen moves her tassel during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorians Erica Weadcock and Haley Fledderjohann begin the Farewell Address during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5374.jpgValedictorians Erica Weadcock and Haley Fledderjohann begin the Farewell Address during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Seniors take part in the Recessional during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_5413.jpgSeniors take part in the Recessional during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Seniors toss their caps during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_SDN053122KnoxvilleGrad.jpgSeniors toss their caps during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Josh Peters relaxes on his cell phone as he waits for the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_8365.jpgJosh Peters relaxes on his cell phone as he waits for the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Principal Jenny Fledderjohann gives the students last minute instructions before the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_8370.jpgPrincipal Jenny Fledderjohann gives the students last minute instructions before the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The class portrait during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/05/web1_AIS_8369.jpgThe class portrait during the New Knoxville High School graduation on Sunday, May 29. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News