Wapakoneta woman loses life in Auglaize Co. motorcycle crash

WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday in Auglaize County.

According to an OSP press release, the crash occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m. on Glynwood Road at Buckland River Road in Moulton Township.

Dawn Smith, 58, of Wapakoneta, was operating a 2012 Yamaha motorcycle while traveling westbound on Glynwood Road. The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle drove off of the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole.

Smith was transported from the crash scene to Lima Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. She was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash.

The Wapakoneta Fire Department and Buckland Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.