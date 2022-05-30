Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County celebrates volunteers

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recently honored volunteers at its annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner at the Bravo Room at Hobart Arena in Troy, as part of National Volunteer Month.

“Our volunteers are an essential part of the mission of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County,” said Beth Shrake, volunteer services coordinator at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. “We are grateful for our amazing volunteers who make such a difference in the lives of the patients and families we are honored and privileged to serve.”

From visiting patients and delivering supplies to assisting with office duties and creating homemade items of comfort, volunteers donate their time in many ways to support the patients of Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County. Several volunteers also are part of the American Pride® Veteran Care by Ohio’s Hospice program, honoring Veteran patients by celebrating and thanking them for their service.

This year’s Volunteer Appreciation Dinner was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County recognized years of service milestones over the past two years and presented certificates and pins.

In line with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” all volunteers were given a flashlight and there was special entertainment of flow arts, LED light spinning.

Volunteers achieving milestone years of service honors were thanked for their time and skills.

Three-year volunteers honored were Minnie Pearl Bowers; Teresa Bowers; Mary Lou DeHart; Rick Fry; Terry Fry; Dave Hoffman; Heidi Jones; Barb Sanderson; Joyce Ward; Mary Watson; and Janice Yohey.

Five-year volunteers honored were Penny Adams; Audrey Baab; Marcia Garrett; Jill O’Donnell; Katherine Smith; Joan Swank; and Wanda Vetters.

Ten-year volunteers honored were Judi Hittle; Mary Sopko; Gerry Spraul; Ceal Turnbull; and Peg Welbaum.

Twenty-year volunteers honored were Susan Carrigan and Donna Steitz.

Volunteers with more than 20 years under the belt who were honored were Ann Horman, with 22 years; Dottie Zimmerman, with 22 years; Cathy Brown, with 23 years; Art Disbrow, with 23 years; Donna Plunkett, with 28 years; Judy Hall, with 33 years; and Joe Szoke, with 38 years.

To learn more about volunteering with Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, please visit https://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/ways-to-give/volunteer-services/ or call 937-335-5191.