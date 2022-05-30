Farmer’s market opens for season

Crossway Farms owner Angie Frantom, left to right, sells fresh produce to Zoey Shepherd, 9, Brynlee Shepherd, 6, and their mother, Kristine Shepherd, all of Sidney, during the first Great Sidney Farmer’s Market of the season on Saturday, May 28. The Shepherd family purchased strawberry donuts, peaches, tomatoes, strawberries and a watermelon. The sisters are also the children of Jonathan Shepherd.

