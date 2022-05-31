Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

May 22-28

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center. That’s the same number of dispatches as the week prior.

Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including Lockington and excluding Russia.

There were three dispatches in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson. There were two mutual-aid requests for Quincy Fire/EMS in nearby Logan County.

In the Houston district, all four of the patients were transported to the hospital. Russia Fire first responders assisted with one of those calls.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem were dispatched to five incidents, including the two mutual-aid calls into Logan County. Spirit EMS responded on all five, while Perry Port Salem Rescue confirmed they had a crew for one of the five calls in total, before being disregarded by Logan County on that call. One of the patients were transported from the scene, one refused treatment after an evaluation by EMS personnel, and in one case, the EMS unit was disregarded before arrival.

Spirit EMS was also disregarded on one of the two calls into Logan County. In the one case Spirit EMS personnel ended up taking over patient care from a Riverside EMS first responder and then subsequently transporting that patient to the hospital.

Of the six patients transported, five were taken to Wilson Health and one to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.