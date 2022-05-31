Duck Derby, Duck-n-Run 5K set for June 16

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County will again be racing ducks down the river for great prizes.

The Annual Duck Derby & Duck-N-Run 5K will take place on Thursday, June 16, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. It’s not too late to adopt your ducks or register for the 5K event, but time is running out. By “adopting” a duck you not only have a chance to win $1,000 and other prizes, but you will help make a difference in a child’s life by providing financial support for local youth mentoring programs. The Duck Derby and 5K are a fun and exciting way to support children within the Shelby and Darke County communities.

To adopt your ducks, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or swing by the Sidney office located at 121 E. North St. or the Greenville office at 205 E. Fourth St.

The Duck N’Run 5K registration begins at 7 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion, and the evening race is set to start at 8:15 p.m. The adopted ducks will be launched into Mosquito creek at approximately 7:30 p.m. at Tawawa Park’s Mosquito Creek near Geib Pavilion. Don’t miss out on the chance to see your duck cross the finish line and possibly win one of 15 prizes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters mission is to create and support one to one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. If you would like more information about becoming a volunteer, event sponsor, donor, or have a child in need of a mentor, please call our local Big Brothers Big Sisters agency at 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way Agency and an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.