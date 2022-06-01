125 Years

June 1, 1897

The employees of the Wagner Manufacturing Co. and Philip Smith’s shop played a game of baseball yesterday afternoon on the grounds in East Sidney. A large crowd was on hand with the Wagner team winning by the score of 46 to 11.

——-

H.C. Jones, of this city, won second time prize in the second annual 13-mile road race in Indianapolis, Ind. There were 163 entries in the race. George P. Staley, of Montra, finished sixth.

——-

Sunday was a gala day for the people of Russia and the surrounding county. For the past week the members of St. Remy Commandery, No. 301, Knights of St. John, and lady members of St. Remy church were actively engaged n making preparations for opening the hall and the public installation of officers of the newly instituted Commandery. Some 2,000 visitors were on hand for the occasion and the village of Russia has a right to be proud of the way they were entertained.

100 Years

June 1, 1922

Representatives of three different carnival companies have appeared at the mayor’s office during the past few days, seeking a license to bring their shows to Sidney. Mayor Trout does not think carnival companies are any good to a community, morally, financially, or any other way, and refused to grant licenses in each case.

——-

At the annual election for officers of the Sidney Country club, Cable Wagner was named president; Harry Dunham, secretary, and W.R. Carothers, treasurer. Named as directors were; F.C. Hutchins, A.C. Getz, Val Lee, Raymond Piper, Elmer Shrider, and Ben Higgins.

——-

Charles Valentine, the well-known barber, has opened a shop in the Belmont Hotel, on West Court street. Completely redone, the shop is located in the northeast corner room on the first floor. Mr. Valentine will run two chairs.

75 Years

June 1, 1947

The muddy waters of the Miami river continued to rise today as the wearying rain continued in deluge. In many places the river is out of its banks and it stood at 10.6 feet at the North street bridge shortly after noon today and was rising steadily. Flood stage here is 13 feet.

——-

A challenge “To Follow God’s Divine Blueprint” was given the 135 seniors in the graduating class at Sidney High school by Dr. Walter Dickhaut, pastor of the First Methodist Church, when he delivered the baccalaureate sermon last evening at the high school building. Also participating in the program were Rev. H.W. Swinehart, Rev. Arthur Gerhold, and Rev. B.S. Topalian.

——-

Richard Thoma has been elected president of the student council at Sidney High school for next year. Other officers elected include: Jack Enders, vice president and Doreen Young, Secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

June 1, 1972

ANNA – Cooperation from many community organizations and private citizens is helping make the dream of a park in Anna become a reality. Tentative plans for the use of the twelve-acre plot of land west of Anna have been drawn and included seeding the park and planting a mini-forest of 1000 trees.

——-

VERSAILLES – Poultry Days 1972 will have a new look for the first time in the past 10 years.

The committee voted this year to expand the celebration to three days June 9, 10, 11 to take in Sunday and give two full days for the chicken barbecue.

——-

George and Mary Schaub, grocery store owners in Botkins for the past 40 years, closed the door for the last time Wednesday night; and when it opens again, it will have been remodeled into another living room.

25 Years

June 1, 1997

DAYTON – Don Wayne, a longtime TV news anchor in this city, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 75. He started his professional broadcasting career at WISH-AM in Indianapolis in 1941 and worked six months for WKMO-AM in Kokomo, Ind., before moving to Dayton’s WHIO-AM radio in 1942.

——-

More than 3 inches of rain fell in Shelby County during the weekend, causing high water in the area but no serious problems.

The Sidney Wastewater Treatment Plant measured 3.68 inches of rain from Friday through today. The total for May was 6.45 inches, nearly half of that coming during the weekend.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

