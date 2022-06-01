Family fun planned for Houston festival

HOUSTON — If you are looking for family fun on Saturday, June 11, be sure to check out the Houston Community Classic Festival on the grounds of Hardin-Houston School at 5300 Houston Road. From 10 a.m. to midnight, the area adjacent to the playground and at the rear of the school building will be filled with activities, entertainment, and of course, food and beverages.

According to Stephanie Merickel, HCC Festival Committee member, “With a great lineup of local musical entertainment and activities for the kids, the 2022 festival will be our best yet!”

With a $10 wristband, kids get all day, unlimited access to jumpies and game zone activities that include face painting. A National Kiddie Tractor Pull, sponsored by the Farmers Elevator at 11 a.m., is sure to draw a crowd.

Returning festival favorites include the Dunk Tank, Cake Wheel, and Attendance Raffles throughout the day. New for 2022 is a Frisbee Golf Toss competition. Various age groups will compete for prizes for closest to the pin and farthest drive.

The FCCLA is asking for donations for their Cake Wheel to be brought to the school on Friday, June 10, the day before the festival.

Raffle prizes will include a one-year AAA membership and a $125 gift certificate for Allison’s Custom Jewelry. Tickets for the Gun Raffle can be purchased at Tactical Solutions, through the festival’s Facebook page, or throughout the day of the festival. Tickets for the Gun Raffle are $10 and only 300 tickets will be sold. Drawings for all raffle items will be held at 8 p.m.

No festival is complete without food. Various vendors, including the Houston Congregational Church and the Houston Community Association, will be onsite providing lunch, dinner, and everything in between. The Beer Tent will open at noon with a variety of refreshing beverages. Patrons should note that the festival is a cash-only event. There is no ATM onsite so everyone should plan accordingly.

Entertainment will begin with Music Bingo by T&A Entertainment from noon to 4 p.m. Then festival goers will enjoy acoustic tunes by Houston’s own Danny Schneible from 4-6 p.m. Headlining the evening entertainment is a local favorite, The Small Town Brothers, playing country/rock favorites and original tunes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, follow the Houston Community Classic Festival Facebook page.

Gary Beaver cooks some pork loins from the Houston Congregational Church during the 2001 Houston Community Classics Festival. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_IMG_3761.jpg Gary Beaver cooks some pork loins from the Houston Congregational Church during the 2001 Houston Community Classics Festival. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News