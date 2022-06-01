SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Gregory S. Barlow II, 50, of Botkins, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving with no headlights, all charges dismissed, $105 fine.
Kendra Elizabeth Ellis, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Adam Propps, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Landon Thomas Boldman, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $285 fine.
Bonnie Davis, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jared E. Phillips, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Rebekah Nicole New, 22, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Reece A. Smith, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Trista Sue Taylor, 22, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Jason M. Pohlschneider, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Theresa Armida Le Breton, 25, of Eagle, Idaho, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Vicki Lynn Hiestand, 54, of Greenville, was charged with signal lights and seat belt violation, $160 fine.
David P. Richard, 59, of Anna, was charged with registration required, $130 fine.
Nathan R. Persinger, 61, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Austin K. Jay, 39, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Matthew M. Craig, 36, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Trevor M. M. Hawkey, 30, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.
Terry W. Link, 59, of Auburn, Indiana, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.
Autumn J. Douglas, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ahmed Mohamed Fathy, 49, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zachary J. Frohna, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Brooke Nicole Bornhorst, 25, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.
Cynthia Mary Hale, 49, of Cable, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathan Meyer, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Michael Peters, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Katheryn M. Phlipot, 31, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Jarred Roy Underwood, 19, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brian E. Smith, 49, of Bradford, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs and seat belt violation, $160 fine.
Andrea Lynn Shields, 38, of Mount Victory, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kristen Jean Ladd, 43, of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kimberly A. Balton, 41, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Scott Alan Brubaker Sr., 55, of Oregon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sandra G. Courtney, 65, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with assured clear distance, $255 fine.
Jade Levon Ulmer, 28, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ryan Russel Twining, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael J. McLaughlin, 34, of Wayne, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Aaliyah Meshell Wise, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Destiny Lynn Helton, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jacob Anthony McCormick, 52, of Petersburg, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tyler Markham, 23, of Milan, Michigan, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Morgan Micayla Lewis, 30, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Timothy Gunn, 31, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with driving under suspension, $163 fine.
Aaron Johnson, 37, of Newport, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zackery Tyler Hicks, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Ted T. Zimpfer, 45, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Triston Thomas King, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashlynn McCarty, 19, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.
Jason Keith Kessler, 43, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Jazzlynn Hall, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.
Blake Alan Kizer, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Cearra Michele Roby, 25, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brayden Todd, 19, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine.
Crystal D. Marlow, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $188 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell