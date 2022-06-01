SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Gregory S. Barlow II, 50, of Botkins, was charged with failure to reinstate license, failure to obey traffic control devices and driving with no headlights, all charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Kendra Elizabeth Ellis, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Adam Propps, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Landon Thomas Boldman, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $285 fine.

Bonnie Davis, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared E. Phillips, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Rebekah Nicole New, 22, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Reece A. Smith, 19, of Maplewood, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Trista Sue Taylor, 22, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Jason M. Pohlschneider, 39, of New Knoxville, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Theresa Armida Le Breton, 25, of Eagle, Idaho, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Vicki Lynn Hiestand, 54, of Greenville, was charged with signal lights and seat belt violation, $160 fine.

David P. Richard, 59, of Anna, was charged with registration required, $130 fine.

Nathan R. Persinger, 61, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Austin K. Jay, 39, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Matthew M. Craig, 36, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Trevor M. M. Hawkey, 30, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Terry W. Link, 59, of Auburn, Indiana, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Autumn J. Douglas, 32, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ahmed Mohamed Fathy, 49, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary J. Frohna, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Brooke Nicole Bornhorst, 25, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Cynthia Mary Hale, 49, of Cable, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan Meyer, 19, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Michael Peters, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Katheryn M. Phlipot, 31, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Jarred Roy Underwood, 19, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brian E. Smith, 49, of Bradford, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs and seat belt violation, $160 fine.

Andrea Lynn Shields, 38, of Mount Victory, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristen Jean Ladd, 43, of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kimberly A. Balton, 41, of Walton, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Scott Alan Brubaker Sr., 55, of Oregon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sandra G. Courtney, 65, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with assured clear distance, $255 fine.

Jade Levon Ulmer, 28, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan Russel Twining, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael J. McLaughlin, 34, of Wayne, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaliyah Meshell Wise, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Destiny Lynn Helton, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jacob Anthony McCormick, 52, of Petersburg, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyler Markham, 23, of Milan, Michigan, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Morgan Micayla Lewis, 30, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy Gunn, 31, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with driving under suspension, $163 fine.

Aaron Johnson, 37, of Newport, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zackery Tyler Hicks, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Ted T. Zimpfer, 45, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Triston Thomas King, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashlynn McCarty, 19, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Jason Keith Kessler, 43, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Jazzlynn Hall, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Blake Alan Kizer, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Cearra Michele Roby, 25, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brayden Todd, 19, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $188 fine.

Crystal D. Marlow, 45, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $188 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

